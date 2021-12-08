Holiday Tradition Continues at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant

A landmark restaurant in Fort Worth continued with a holiday tradition this week, and it will mean something good for some boys and their families.

The Lancarte family, owners of the famous Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, hosted their annual appreciation celebration for customers.

The family says the tradition started decades ago when Garcia himself would deliver food to customers to thank them for their business. The next generations changed it up by inviting customers to the restaurant and asking them to bring toys to donate to kid-based nonprofits.

Coronavirus canceled the 2020 event but it returned this year.

Hundreds of guests filled the gardens on a beautiful Monday afternoon with members of the Lancarte family all smiles as they greeted guests, many of whom they've known for decades.

They served up the signature cheese enchiladas, tamales, rice and beans but the best part of the day was the piles and piles of toys customers donated for boys in a nonprofit leadership program called HOPE Farm.

"This event for HOPE Farm means our boys get to have a joyous, merry Christmas. We receive at least 150 gifts every year from this event and so our boys are overwhelmed and overjoyed when they get all these toys," said Sacher Dawson, executive director of the nearly 30-year-old organization.

The toys not only go to boys in the afterschool program but their siblings will also find gifts under the tree come Christmas morning.