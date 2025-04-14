Hoda Kotb makes stop in Dallas

Former TODAY anchor and New York Times bestseller Hoda Kotb was the keynote speaker at Community Partners of Dallas's annual Chick Lit Luncheon on Friday, March 28, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Luncheon co-chairs Alison Malone and Kelley Schadt, with honorary chair Kameron Westcott, were joined by 1,100 attendees at the annual event.

The Chick Lit Luncheon is Community Partners of Dallas’s largest annual fundraiser. Funds raised through sponsorships, tickets, and individual contributions go directly to serving more than 20,000 abused and neglected children and their dedicated caseworkers each year in Dallas County through vital tangible resources and transformational services.

Kotb left the TODAY anchor desk in January after more than 17 years on the show and 26 years at NBC News in various roles. She told NBC 5's Laura Harris, who moderated the discussion, that she is just enjoying actually being able to take her young daughters to school in the morning.

In the final minutes, Hoda answered a lightning round of questions, which included:

What are you currently reading? “Maria Shriver’s book ‘I am Maria’ – it’s so good y’all!”

Favorite celebrity you’ve had on your podcast Making Space – “Probably Viola Davis.”

Where is your happy place? “Lately in my bed with my kids.”

What’s your favorite trash TV? “It’s not trash – but Kate Hudson’s new series ‘Running Point’ – we need more stuff like that.”

Who would you pick as Jenna’s new co-host? “Oh… you’re going to get me in trouble but, Scarlett Johansen!”

If you were to get stuck in an elevator with someone, who would you want? “You know who it would be? Kelly Clarkson! She would sing to me!”

What’s the best compliment you have ever received? “I met your mom and I love her.”

What’s a belief that shaped who you are today? “You have to be, like I am, spirit-led.”