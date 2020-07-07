High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

Two students at Centennial High School in Frisco have launched a campaign to share kindness with Dallas ISD students who are in need.

“Project Kind Packs” gathers school supplies, storybooks, classroom essentials, hygiene products and letters of encouragement for more than 300 teachers and elementary school students in Dallas ISD schools.

“The idea for Project Kind Packs came during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak when students and teachers had to quickly adjust to an entirely new system of virtual learning,” Prisha Mehta said.

“With our Kind Packs, we want to spread kindness, words of encouragement and motivation so these classrooms can fulfill their full potential this coming school year and confidently transition into a normal learning environment,” Manogna Jonnalagadda said.

The students are hoping to raise $3,000 and have reached around a third of their goal.

You can find more information HERE and HERE.