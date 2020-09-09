High School Student Organizes Blood Drive Event

A high school student in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD gets a lot of credit.

She heard about the need for blood donors and went to work doing something good to boost the supply.

Sarah Shepherd worked with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. It was a heavy lift for the R. L. Turner High School senior. As host, she picked the venue, promoted the blood drive, signed up donors and worked the event.

The Red Cross provided the workers to draw the blood and manage the checkpoints with donors.

When it was all said and done, Sarah had surpassed her goal of 100 pints of blood collected!

Sarah is a biomedical academy student and hopes for a future in the medical field.

Her volunteer work could earn her a scholarship through the Red Cross’ Leaders Save Lives program, but for now, the teenager believes the opportunity to help save three lives for every pint collected is what really matters!