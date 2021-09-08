Grocer Gets Students Stocked and Ready for the Classroom

Shoppers at Kroger grocery stores did Something Good to help kids get ready for school this fall.

They raised more than $700,000 to provide supply kids to about 80,000 students in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas. The kits are stuffed with pencils, markers, notebook paper and other classroom essentials.

Fort Worth ISD received more than 7,000 school supply kits. Students from several elementary schools made signs thanking the grocer and their customers for letting them benefit from the Kroger 2021 Backpack Boosters campaign.

The district says its partnership with Kroger includes donated school supplies and sponsorship of the Academic Chair for Teaching Excellence in Special Education, providing a $5,000 honorarium to the winning teachers.