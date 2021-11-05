Grapevine Nonprofit Celebrating Another Year of ‘GRACE'

A Tarrant County nonprofit has been doing something good for years for the community it serves, but the last few years during the pandemic have been exceptionally difficult.

GRACE Grapevine is known for giving families a hand up, not just a hand-out. All their work is in hopes that they can get out of their situations and on to a thriving life. Those needs have become greater as the pandemic continues.

In the past year, their feed-out kids program distributed 27,000 lunches to kids during the summer. The transitional housing program breaks the cycle of poverty for those experiencing domestic violence or financial crisis.

Their Christmas Cottage serves more than 800 families a season. Coming up Saturday, they will host their largest fundraiser of the year, which will be in person for the first time since the pandemic started. The 18th annual GRACE gala will be held at the Irving Convention Center.