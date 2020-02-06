Grapevine Elementary PTA Parodies ‘Frozen’ to Raise Money for New Playground

“Do you wanna build a playground?”

That’s what the PTA at Grapevine Elementary wants to know as they try to raise $80,000 to replace their old one and turn new playground dreams into a reality. So they decided to do Something Good, and get a little creative.

“Janelle? Do you want to build a playground. Come on lets go and play. I never see you anymore, come out the door, it’s like you’ve gone away,” sings a Grapevine Elementary PTA member.

Playing off the popular movie Frozen, four dedicated parents dressed the part, getting into full character to pull off the parody to help raise the money.

They say the school playground is old, outdated, and parts of it are broken, and a new one is long overdue. So the Grapevine Elementary PTA is asking for donations so they can reach their $80,000 goal and build a new playground.

They’re also hosting a “Reach For The Stars Gala” at the end of the month, with proceeds going towards replacing the old one.

If you’d like to help: www.gespta.org