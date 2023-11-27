Grapevine business owner inspired to help foster kids

A business in Grapevine called on the community to help deliver something good for children in the foster care system.

Through the Closet Factory Cares Bags for Kids initiative, hundreds of new, high-quality duffel bags/backpacks were filled and donated to foster care children through Community Partners of Dallas.

The company bought the bags, and then invited the public to help fill them with toys, hygiene items and clothing such as new pajamas, socks and underwear.

The mission was personal for the owner of Close Factory DFW.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Through our Closet Factory Cares non-profit program, we’ve invited our community, our staff, and our clients to help children in need feel valued and loved,” said Jeff Henderson, president and CEO of Closet Factory DFW, the North Texas partner of this nationwide non-profit.

Henderson’s nephew was adopted from the foster care system, so it’s a cause that hits close to home: “When we found out that many children in the foster care system moved often, and typically with only a plastic trash bag to hold their belongings, we knew we had to do something to help,” Henderson said in a news release. “Everyone deserves a place to put their stuff, and we want to provide children in need with the dignity and respect of having that.”

The new bags with new items were donated to Community Partners of Dallas which serves 15,000 abused and neglected children every year.