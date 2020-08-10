Grand Prairie Woman Donates 3,000 Face Shields to Senior Living Facilities

It's the little things that can really make a difference.

For one Grand Prairie woman, you can make that 3,000 little things.

Michon Montgomery works for LIXIL American Standard, a water technology company that has access to 3D printers.

Which means it has the capability to produce face shields.

So with the help of her co-workers -- Jennifer Waugh, Alexis Johnson, Megan Morris and Zanier Rubealcaba -- Montgomery helped assemble 3,000 shields.

She delivered them herself to several senior and assisted living facilities across DFW.

Montgomery's daughter is a nurse at Medical City Dallas, which inspired her mission to give back to the community.

"I hear her stories and what they go through," said Montgomery. "If this sparks ideas for others to do something small such as this, I think is a great idea."

LIXIL Americas is donating 50,000 face shields across the country through its local offices.

Montgomery said she's just a part of that mission and hopes she can inspire others to continue finding their own ways of giving back.