Grand Prairie Police’s Success Closet Joins Forces with ‘Fashionista’

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Success Closet is getting ready to expand and is getting some help from a North Texas Fashionista.

The nonprofit gives high school juniors and seniors, young adults 18-21 and victims of domestic violence access to professional attire, resume tips and interview skills that could help them land a job.

The Success Closet has now teamed up with personal brand expert Myaann Payne. Payne is the wife of a K9 officer with the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Payne is a style guru and is ready to help those who use the closet.

A GPPD representative explained that Payne came from very little and was able to reach success and wants to help others do the same.

The department is now on a mission to make sure that those who need the Success Closet know that it exists.

The Success Closet is located at police headquarters at 1525 Arkansas Lane.

More information is available at www.GPPDSuccessCloset.org .