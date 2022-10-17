GRACE Grapevine Celebrating 19th Annual Gala

The 19th annual GRACE gala, benefitting GRACE Grapevine, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.

It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit that prides itself on giving people a hand up, and not a handout.

“These last couple of years have been tough for us and for others,” GRACE Grapevine CEO Shonda Schaefer said. “But we keep serving because that is what we are here to do.”

The organization has helped thousands of families with housing, medical needs, and even helping to pay bills to help get families back on their feet.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Often times that’s all a family needs to stay in it. Maybe just some money to get a car fixed so that a parent can make it to work and won’t lose their paycheck. We really try to fill in the gaps. The gala helps us do that every year,” Schaefer said. “If you just put yourself in their shoes, what would it take for you to walk into a strange building with strange people and admit that you can’t afford to put food on the table for your own family? The dignity that we try to maintain is because we can all see ourselves in those shoes.”

NBC 5’s Laura Harris will once again emcee the event. Tickets are still available.