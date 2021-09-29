Got A Need? N.E.E.D. Wants to Help

A nonprofit in northeast Tarrant County has something good to share.

It's an invitation to anyone who needs some emergency help with food or paying the electric bill.

North East Emergency Distribution, or N.E.E.D., is a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to provide short-term emergency assistance of food, clothing and financial support.

At its locations in Haltom City and Hurst, folks drive up, let volunteers know how many are in the family and if they have any certain needs. They leave with a cart full of meats, baked goods, fresh produce, canned goods and more. TXU also provides funds to help pay TXU bills at each location as well.

All proceeds from the Twice Blessed Resale shop in Hurst go back into feeding those who need a little help. And by the way, the boutique could use a little volunteer help Tuesday through Saturday.

For those who need emergency assistance, Marketing Director Monica Kaminski says there's no application process. Just show up at one of two centers N.E.E.D. has in Haltom City and Hurst.

"Anyone in need can simply walk, drive or ride a bike to one of the locations and get everything they need on the spot," she wrote to NBC 5.

The nonprofit's been around for 30 years but says it's always working to get its name out so people know it's there to help.

N.E.E.D. EAST

424 W. Bedford Euless Rd.,

Hurst, TX 76053

N.E.E.D. WEST

5028 Broadway

Haltom City, TX 76117

Twice Blessed Resale

424 W Bedford Euless Rd.

Hurst, TX 76053