Golden Girls: 16 Girl Scouts awarded organization's highest honor

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains recently recognized 16 scouts with the Gold award. It's the highest award in Girl Scouting and celebrates their positive impact on the community by addressing issues, including childhood literacy, mental health, childhood hunger, and education.

“It warms my heart to see our Girl Scouts earning the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award,” says Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, in a news release. “As someone who also earned this award, it’s exciting to see a new generation of Girl Scout leaders taking action on the issues that matter to them.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two of the 16 projects focused on breaking down communication barriers.

Hannah Blank's project, “American Sign Language Patch Program”, educated 134 Girl Scouts by teaching them the basics of ASL, including the alphabet, common signs, and key Girl Scout phrases. Her project included in-person lessons at Badge Fest, virtual meetings with a North Carolina troop, and ongoing partnerships with local organizations such as Tarrant County College, where Girl Scouts can participate in the annual “Deaf World Immersion” experience. Through this project, Hannah not only fostered greater inclusivity but also helped her peers build confidence and empathy toward those with differing communication needs, laying the foundation for a more inclusive future.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Elyssa Andrew’s project, “The Clothes Closet”, was designed to address language barriers and logistical challenges in a local school district’s PTA Clothes Closet. The district faced issues with communication, leading to confusion, frustration, and inefficiencies for families who spoke little to no English. Through detailed research, Elyssa led her team in developing a multilingual, visual clothing sheet that was translated into Spanish, Arabic, French, and English. The project’s reach extended beyond the local community to state and national levels, where it inspired similar initiatives in other school districts and community organizations.

This year’s Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Gold Award Girl Scouts are:

• Anya Ali, Euless

• Elyssa Andrews, Bedford

• Hannah Blank, Mansfield

• Ella Breigenzer, Fort Worth

• Calleigh Burgess, Southlake

• Anacapri Ciccone, Southlake

• Charlize Guitierrez-Lopez, Grapevine

• Cheran Hooper, Wichita Falls

• Eleanor Jack, Aledo

• Catherine “Cat” Johnson, Southlake

• Elise Mowbray, Keller

• Josie Osbourne, Grapevine

• Madison Valentine, Irving

• McKenzie Weber, Tuscola

• Aspen Windham, Haslet

• Avery Young, Fort Worth

The Girl Scouts says the scouts who achieve the Gold Award become innovative problem-solvers, empathetic leaders, confident public speakers, and focused project managers. They learn resourcefulness, tenacity, and decision-making skills, giving them an edge personally and professionally. As they take action to transform their communities, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they’re the leaders our world needs.