Girl Scouts TOP honors five at annual luncheon

A sold-out crowd joined the Fort Worth-based Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains for its annual Women of Distinction event.

The event recognizes five honorees that serve as examples for modeling the positive change that Girl Scouts can make in the world.

This year's honorees were:

Rising Star - Molly Schmid, Senior Girl Scout

Outstanding Community Partner - Pioneer Natural Resources

Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout - Steven D. Morris, Theatre Arlington, Executive Producer

Lifetime Achievement - Debra Finney, Lifetime Girl Scout, Alum, & Ambassador

Woman of Distinction - Sandra Maria Garcia, BNSF, Public Affairs Manager

The Rising Star award for Schmid, a ninth grader in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, recognized her demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and the significant contributions she's made in her community. This past year, she wrote nearly 400 letters to senior citizens in care homes, and through Meals on Wheels. She was among local artists who won a contest to put artwork on utility boxes in Hurst. Her designed showed her Girl Scout troop cleaning up a neighborhood park. In April, her work earned the 15-year-old the Congressional Bronze Medal. It's the highest honor congress awards to youth for intiative, service and achievement.

The nonprofit's CEO says Girl Scouts need to see real-life role models who defy expectations and challenge the norm, who see opportunities not hurdles, and take calculated risks to accomplish great things.

NBC5 andTelemundo 39 served as the media sponsored for the event. This was the 16th year for the Women of Distinction event that raises funds to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts TOP serves Abilene, Amarillo, Fort Worth, Lubbock & Wichita Falls areas.