Gingerbread Drive-Thru Raises Funds for Scottish Rite for Children

By Katy Blakey

https://www.cookiesandcastles.com/

The annual "Cookies and Castles" event benefitting Texas Scottish Rite for Children carried on this year with a twist.

Instead of making gingerbread houses together, people participated in a drive-thru where everything they needed was included in a kit. More than 2,000 gingerbread houses and 6,000 pounds of candy were distributed to families. Santa Claus even surprised kids with a drive-thru photo booth.

Money raised from the event directly benefits the Orthotics and Prosthetics department at Scottish Rite for Children.

According to Scottish Rite, the cost of one prosthetic can range from $5,000 to $30,000, depending on the complexity and need to be adjusted often or replaced as children grown.

The yearly event is hosted by the Dallas and North Dallas Alumnae Chapters of Tri Delta. After this year's event sold out, the alumnae chapters decided to add additional ways people could donate to Scottish Rite. To learn more: https://www.cookiesandcastles.com/

