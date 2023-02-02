Getting Healthcare Heroes to Work During the Winter Storm

For days, emergency officials have urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

But essential workers have had no choice, especially those in the healthcare field.

While many hospitals have created space within their facilities for staff to sleep, many others are having to stay in hotels nearby to shorten the commute.

In Tarrant County, that's where Ed Moore of North Richland Hills and Josh Scroggins of Fort Worth have stepped up to help.

They have been helping healthcare heroes make it to work safely during the winter storm.

Every day since the roads turned terrible, the two men have driven folks from hotels to work at nearby hospitals. Multiple trips are made each day.

Their wives are healthcare workers so they volunteered to brave the icy roads. Moore, a retired fire fighter, and Scroggins have taken the side streets – especially the ones that are sanded — for the short trips.

It's all in an effort to make sure vital care in emergency departments and beyond continues without a hitch.

“The nurses and other medical staff that I’ve taken over there has been really appreciative,” said Scroggins. “I would say this is not for everybody, but I have the ability to do it. So I always volunteer to help out where I can when the need arises.”

Scroggins said a similar effort was made in past winter storms and have even picked up workers from their homes.

Their dedication is just one of the many good things that have been happening across the metroplex during this winter storm.