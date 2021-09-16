Garland Preschool Celebrates Grandparents

The love between grandkids and grandparents is something good, and a day care in Garland sent NBC 5 pictures to prove it.

Grandparents' Day was Sunday, Sept. 12, and Primrose School of Firewheel took time this week to celebrate.

The school says grandmothers and grandfathers from near and far traveled to the school to spend quality time with their grandchildren, with one set of grandparents driving over three hours to make the special event.

Those who couldn't be there enjoyed breakfast and a book over Facetime.

Grandparents Day is always celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. The day brings an opportunity to take an extra moment to appreciate all the joy and wisdom that grandparents bring to our lives.