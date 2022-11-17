It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her.

Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.

This was the 11th year that the African American Peace Officers Association of Arlington hosted a western gala to remember her and raise money for domestic violence survivors.

https://www.facebook.com/aapoaa.arlington

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Smith left behind parents, a sister and a police force that will never forget her sacrifice.

"When we're answering calls for service, when we're serving the community, we remember Jillian died protecting a citizen here in Arlington," said Shardae Spencer, a detective for Arlington police and the president of AAPOAA.

Jillian Smith was the eighth Arlington officer to die in the line of duty. The names of all eight are engraved on the back of police badges. A commemorative street sign and the community room at the city's south substation also bear her name.