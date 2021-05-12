Frisco Woman Celebrates a Century of Living

A birthday is, without doubt, something good and when that birthday marks a century of living, it's even more special.

Margaret "Maggie" Repond turns 100 Wednesday, and her great-granddaughter Kristina asked us to help make her G-G feel special.

Maggie lives in Frisco, and the highlight of her life has been her three children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and now, two great-great-grandchildren!

She worked for JCPenney for 35 years then Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman for 22 years.

Maggie wrote a short letter that recaps her life.

She probably knew we'd ask, what's your secret? "I can tell you working with people and my faith is the key to my longevity of life," she wrote.