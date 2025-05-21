Frisco teenager earns top scouting honors

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts recognize high school seniors.

A mom in Frisco is sharing something good about her daughter.

Stuthi Sunil earned the highest awards possible in both the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts.

The Eagle Award from Scouts BSA represents a significant commitment to scouting principles and community service.

The Gold Award from Girl Scouts signifies a high level of dedication and leadership. Along the way, Stuthi achieved the Bronze and Silver Awards, too, to earn a prestigious Trifecta Award.

The senior at Independence High School says the milestones reflect her deep commitment to leadership and service and her dedication to making a lasting impact through Girl Scouts and Scouts BSA.