Free Suits, Advice Given at ‘Suit Up’ Event for Young Men in Dallas

More than 200 people participated in this year’s Suit Up.

Beck Mayad, one of the organizers of the event, said some of the students said this was their first suit.

“All noted that a nice suit made them feel more professional, confident, stand a little taller and feel snazzy,” Mayad said. “One young man said he felt like a boss!”

One Dallas ISD student, who plans to be an engineer, said he would be wearing his new suit to his upcoming interviews for internships.

Another young man said he planned to wear his suit to prom.

“All of them acknowledged they learned a lot from the candid advice shared by many professionals in attendance that day,” said Mayad. “The program is supported by dozens of volunteers – including young adults who once received suits and are now paying it forward. Also sharing their time and expertise are barbers and bankers, entrepreneurs, educators, clergy, fine artists, chiropractors, first responders and mental health professionals along with organizations offering internships, externships and job-shadowing opportunities.”

Many of the adults showed the young men how to tie a tie, how to get dressed and look the part and they also shared real life experiences for the kids to learn from.

There will be a second event in Tarrant County on April 4. The deadline to sign up is March 20.