Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine.

In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state.

But as people lost their jobs during the pandemic and lost access to health insurance, the pharmacy says it has seen a dramatic increase in need.

Last summer, the pharmacy was able to get more funding to expand its services and deliver prescriptions to homes across the state.

And as of last week, they just surpassed the 100,000 prescription mark distributed so far this year alone -- that's $12 million worth of medicine.

The pharmacy still operates out of just one location in Dallas and says it needs all the help it can get to keep the good will going.

"The price of food is going up, the price of gas," said Carlos Irulas, pharmacist in charge at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy. "So we are helping families that are making that decision of having enough money to buy formula or food for the for the babies versus buying their insulin."

The cost of medicine is going up, too. For example, the price of insulin has soared in recent months.

"For a three months supply, it could be about $3,000 for an uninsured patient," said Irulas. "So this is a type of value that we're providing for people across the state."

The free pharmacy is open to people who don't have health insurance, have a household income at or below 300 percent the poverty level, and those who live in Texas, even if they're undocumented. Those who apply just need a mailing address for the medicine to be shipped to.

Click here to learn more about the program and how to apply.