Free Music Program Accepting Enrollees

A North Texas singer-songwriter is doing something good by sharing her gift with the next generation of Black teenage girls in the Dallas area.

Participants in the “Musically Me Unlimited” summer program, which is free and accepting enrollees through Sunday, will learn to create and perform original poetry and music over the next two weeks. In the process, the girls will also learn about self-expression, team-building skills and how to successfully step out of their comfort zone.

“I want to give them more tools in their toolkit when it comes to coping with day-to-day things that go on in life. I want to provide a space where they can be themselves,” said Kamica King, who is a board-certified music therapist, in addition to being a working musician.

King said that participation in the arts has proven to be transformative in her life, and she is eager to empower the teenage girls in her camp in much the same way.

“The structure of the program lends itself to an increase in coping skills and the tools to be resilient, providing a space for self-expression and opportunities for increased self-esteem, self-care, creative expression and problem-solving through musical and socio-emotional,” King noted in a statement.

King was recently named as a Cultural Ambassador for the United States by the U.S. Department of State. She will serve in that role through 2022 in the American Music Abroad program.

“Musically Me Unlimited” meets Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the South Dallas Cultural Center, at 3400 S Fitzhugh Avenue. Enrollment is open to Black teenage girls who live in the Dallas area through noon on Sunday, July 11.

To apply for the program, click here.