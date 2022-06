The Dallas Champions Academy is doing something good for kids in the community.

They are hosting a free camp for boys and girls ages 8-18 from June 27 through July 1. Kids in south and east Dallas can enjoy the camp organizers say will inspire and educate when it comes to discipline, trust, respect and hard work.

Dallas Champions Academy

Spaces are limited, so registration is required for the camp that will be held at A+ Academy Secondary on 445 S. Masters Drive in Dallas. Breakfast and lunch will both be included.