fort worth public library

Free Computer Skills Classes at Fort Worth Public Library

By Laura Harris

Fort Worth Public Library

Something good is happening at the Fort Worth Public Library to help people improve their chances of getting not just a job, but a job that they want. The program is also for those who aren’t looking to get into the workforce, but just want to improve their computer skills.

The library is offering what they call Computer Skills Classes and Tools through the program.

It’s funded by a grant from the United States Institute for Museum and Library Services through the Texas State Library Association.

Those interested can call for more information: 817-392-7727

