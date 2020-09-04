emory

Free Children's Book Program in Rains County

By Laura Harris

Chuck Fitts, Rains County Leader

Building a home library is so important when it comes to a child’s reading success, but there are so many students who just don’t have access to new books. A group in Rains County, about 70 miles east of Dallas is trying to help, one book at a time.

The Rains Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been working tirelessly in their community to put books in the hands of children who need them most. It’s all a partnership with the national initiative Dolly Parton Imagination Library. They mail books to registered children from birth until they begin school in participating areas every month.

Lyn Baldwin
Carolina Morales Ahley and Flint Holman enroll in the Rains County Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Women’s Service Club of Emory began fundraising back in June to make this possible. Even during a pandemic, they were able to raise more than $20,000 for the cause.

“We are just so delighted to see what the community and beyond has done for this organization and fort these children,” Lyn Baldwin, Co-Chair of the Rains Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

