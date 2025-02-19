Fossil Rim celebrates rhino's birthday and her first calf

A birthday and a birth add up to something good times two in Glen Rose, home of Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Xena, a southern white rhino, turned seven this week. She was born at Fossil Rim in 2018. The conservation facility also shared a surprise. Xena is a mom!

"On November 1st, 2024, Xena welcomed her first calf, Turbo. His birth is a significant milestone for Fossil Rim, as Xena passes on her genetics to the next generation," Justin Klaus, Senior Animal Care Specialist, said in a news release.

As a first-time mom, Xena faced the challenge of learning to care for Turbo "but she has been an excellent mom. She was protective, ensuring that Turbo was standing within 30 minutes and nursing just a few hours later. Our Animal Care team allowed them time to bond, only entering for feeding and avoiding cleaning during the first few days," said Fossil Rim.

Fossil Rim says that true to his name, Turbo is energetic and loves exploring and playing with his mom. He'll make his big debut to the public in March during spring break.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 wildlife conservation facility that specializes in captive-breeding programs for endangered and threatened animal species. Located 55 miles southwest of the DFW Metroplex in Glen Rose (Texas), Fossil Rim funds its award-winning conservation efforts with tourism. The center manages more than 50 species of wildlife including cheetahs, rhinos, giraffes, wolves, zebras, and Attwater’s prairie chickens, a species native to Texas. Fossil Rim offers a 7.2-mile scenic wildlife drive, unique Foothills Safari Camp lodging, guided tours, camps, Children’s Animal Center, Nature Store, and Overlook Café to visitors. For more information, call (254) 897-2960 or visit fossilrim.org.