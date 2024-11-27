Fort Worth woman and son liberate Muchacho the goldfish

You never know when a moment to do "something good" will come your way. That moment happened to a Fort Worth woman when she rescued a goldfish!

Here's how the story goes:

A neighborhood mom's group texted a picture of the "saddest fish for sale at an estate sale," wrote Jill Johnson in an email. Johnson says there were two fish in the tank that were barely visible in the yellow sad tank.

One didn't make it, though.

Johnson's son Gus was eager to bring home the surviving fish.

"So we told the estate sale we would rescue the fish for free from his depressing domain in the morning after getting a whole new tank system set up and acclimated overnight," she wrote.

Johnson also wanted to make a deal with her son. She'd get the fish and buy what it needed as part of Gus' gift for his 13th birthday if he'd be the caretaker. He agreed.

So after more money and time than she thought, they got the fish into its new home and Gus gave it a new name: Muchacho.

And no good goldfish should be alone. So they got him a friend and named the second fish Guapo. Johnson says the two are "getting along swimmingly."