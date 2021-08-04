Fort Worth Teenagers Build Book House for Neighborhood

A couple of teenagers in Fort Worth did something good during the summer break and their neighborhood is the better for it.

Molly Muldowney and Lauren Baez are Girl Scouts, and they spent the past few weeks working on a book house for the Marine Creek Ranch community.

They planned, designed and built it on their way to earning the silver award.

"When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award—the highest honor a Cadette can achieve," is the explanation on the Girl Scouts website.

"We have created this book house to educate, instill, and expand a love of reading in our community," Molly wrote in an email to NBC 5.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This past weekend, the girls hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the book house and the community that helped fill the shelves with books.

Molly and Lauren are going into the ninth grade and hope their project educates, instills and expands a love of reading in their neighborhood.