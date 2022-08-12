Fort Worth Public Library Helping With Back-to-School Needs

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good to help teachers get ready for back to school and beyond.

Teachers have access to a special educator card that helps them enhance their classrooms with a steady supply of books and materials in a wide range of subjects and reading levels. According to the library, those cards can be used to check out 100 items at once for nearly two months.

If a school district has a school within the City of Fort Worth, then the entire staff of that district is eligible for the educator card.

The help isn't just for teachers though. Students who have a library card with the Fort Worth Public Library can get unlimited access to databases filled with homework help and research tools. Those databases are divided by grade levels.

