Fort Worth Promo Company Gets Funky to Support Restaurants

Fort Worth is known by a few nicknames - "Cowtown", "Panther City" and "Funkytown."

"It's similar to "Keep Austin Weird," said promotional items expert Lexi Milton. "It's one of our things that we own as Fort Worthians, so it's fun and it obviously lends itself to some really great graphic design. So, we decided to roll with it and own our city."

And, what Milton and her colleagues at HF Custom Solutions have rolled out is a fundraising campaign with Funkytown front and center to support restaurant workers in Tarrant County.

"We're hoping everyone will get behind us and support our fellow restaurant workers because we know they do such a good job serving us and we want to do a good job trying to serve them back," Milton said.

The promotional items company is selling t-shirts and caps with Funkytown printed on them with a goal of raising $5,000 to support the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The overall goal for the relief fund is $100,000.

The items are $15 and $20, and $10 from each goes to the fundraising effort.

"Every t-shirt comes with a free face mask that's adjustable has a filter pocket, comfortable, breathable," said Milton as she showed off the items.

It's normal for the company to give back through in-kind donations or in product, but this is the first time to sell items in support of a nonprofit.

"It's an inaugural campaign," Milton said. "We're doing what we do best which is put some cool stuff on some items and selling it on our e-commerce site."

The fundraising campaign runs through Aug. 31.