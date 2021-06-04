Fort Worth

Fort Worth Nature Center Honors Longtime Supporter

A boardwalk now bears the name Marty Leonard in tribute to her commitment to nature

By Deborah Ferguson

A life spent serving the community brought something good to a woman who's always ready to do good for others.

Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center recently honored philanthropist Marty Leonard for her passion and commitment to conservation, the community and the nature center.

Local artist Billy Hassell presented her with an original piece of artwork of a cardinal, one of Leonard's favorite birds.

And, the Lotus March Boardwalk is now known as the Marty Leonard Lotus Marsh Boardwalk. The Fort Worth City Council approved the renaming.

“For more than two decades, Marty has been a loyal, impassioned supporter of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge,” said George Bristol, a board member of the Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge said in a news release from the city. “Based on Marty’s generosity, advocacy and service, we strongly believe she deserves this honor.”

“Marty Leonard is a genuine, down-to-earth person who has done a lot of great things for the community at large,” said Richard Zavala, director of the Parks & Recreation Department. “Her passion is the Nature Center, and her commitment will leave a legacy for future generations.”

Last year, the Nature Center received a Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant to complete a restoration of the boardwalk. Funding will be used for improvements that include replacing the original collapsed wooden boardwalk, extending accessible concrete trails, restoring native vegetation and habitat, installing site furnishings and interpretive signage, constructing a solar-powered restroom and rehabilitating the existing parking area.

