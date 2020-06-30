Fort Worth Laundromat Launches Summer Food Program

Tuesday, a Fort Worth laundromat will begin feeding children in the community as they have for the past three years. This year, with the area in a COVID-19 economic crisis, their efforts may be needed more than ever.

“We have a lot of people who walk to the laundromat. So, we understand how important this place is,” C&S Laundry co-owner Corbette Wade said. “They are just working off their savings and things like that so not only did we have programs where we can give discounts – some of them we would also take care of their laundry for the day. We are trying to help both ends of it because we do understand.”

Now, once a week until school starts again, C&S Laundry will offer free meals to area children.

“I’m like these kids that are around here. There’s been times when things weren’t as easy as they are now. I see this within these kids' faces and I see myself within these kids,” co-owner Sanford Crayton said.

C&S Laundry is also looking for donations of books. They would like to send the kids home with books to help them continue learning throughout the summer.

