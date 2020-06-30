Fort Worth

Fort Worth Laundromat Launches Summer Food Program

By Larry Collins

Now, once a week until school starts again, C&S Laundry will offer free meals to area children.
Tuesday, a Fort Worth laundromat will begin feeding children in the community as they have for the past three years. This year, with the area in a COVID-19 economic crisis, their efforts may be needed more than ever.

“We have a lot of people who walk to the laundromat. So, we understand how important this place is,” C&S Laundry co-owner Corbette Wade said. “They are just working off their savings and things like that so not only did we have programs where we can give discounts – some of them we would also take care of their laundry for the day. We are trying to help both ends of it because we do understand.”

“I’m like these kids that are around here. There’s been times when things weren’t as easy as they are now. I see this within these kids' faces and I see myself within these kids,” co-owner Sanford Crayton said.

C&S Laundry is also looking for donations of books. They would like to send the kids home with books to help them continue learning throughout the summer.

More information on the feeding program can be found HERE.

