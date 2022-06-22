Fort Worth Kids Spend the Day Fishing for Fun

Some kids in Fort Worth may still be talking about their big weekend of fishing. It brought something good for them and the volunteers who made it happen.

Greenbriar Lake at Greenbriar Park, 5200 Hemphill Street, was the place to be for an annual youth fishing tournament.

Texas Parks and Wildlife stocks the lake with catfish, and kids aged three to 16 reel 'em in. The Osprey Bass Anglers of South Fort Worth provides the rods, reels, bait and the prizes like the $100 a little girl got for catching an albino catfish.

The fishing club started back in 1991. And, with the help of sponsors and volunteers, it hosted its 31st fishing tournament for kids this past Saturday.

For four hours, kids put away devices, got outdoors and connected with family and new friends. And, they may have learned what so many anglers know: "A bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."