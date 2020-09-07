Fort Worth Hospital Sees Record Number of Newborns Delivered in 1 Month

There's a lot of something good happening at a women's hospital in Fort Worth.

The labor and delivery team

The labor and delivery team at Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center saw their busiest month ever with 581 newborn deliveries. That beats the previous record of 553 in a month.

An average of 19 babies per day were welcomed by the team in August, for a total of 297 boys, 284 girls, and 13 sets of multiples.

The hospital provided some key facts from August to put that into perspective:

Most deliveries in a 24-hour period: 32

Most boys delivered in one day: 18

Most girls delivered in one day: 14

Most popular name for a boy: Eli and Carter (tied, at 4 each)

Most popular name for a girl: Isabella (6)

Andrews Women’s Hospital currently stands as the only dedicated women’s hospital in Fort Worth and sees nearly 6,000 babies annually — more than any other facility in Tarrant County and in the Baylor Scott & White Health System, according to a hospital news release.