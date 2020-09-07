Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hospital Sees Record Number of Newborns Delivered in 1 Month

The labor and delivery team at Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center saw their busiest month ever with 581 newborn deliveries.
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center

There's a lot of something good happening at a women's hospital in Fort Worth.

The labor and delivery team

The labor and delivery team at Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center saw their busiest month ever with 581 newborn deliveries. That beats the previous record of 553 in a month.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Man Injured, Electric Pole Damaged in Crash in Dallas Sunday Night

An average of 19 babies per day were welcomed by the team in August, for a total of 297 boys, 284 girls, and 13 sets of multiples.

The hospital provided some key facts from August to put that into perspective:

  • Most deliveries in a 24-hour period: 32
  • Most boys delivered in one day: 18
  • Most girls delivered in one day: 14
  • Most popular name for a boy: Eli and Carter (tied, at 4 each)
  • Most popular name for a girl: Isabella (6)

Andrews Women’s Hospital currently stands as the only dedicated women’s hospital in Fort Worth and sees nearly 6,000 babies annually — more than any other facility in Tarrant County and in the Baylor Scott & White Health System, according to a hospital news release.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthBaylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us