Fort Worth Firefighters Step Up to Help Afghan Refugees

The training to become a firefighter is tough - yet some recruits stepped up to do more in order to do something good for Afghan families finding refuge in Fort Worth.

Recruits with the Fort Worth Fire Department took part Monday in a stair climb, enduring 100 flights of stairs to raise money for three nonprofits assisting families from Afghanistan now settling into Fort Worth.

"Since August, Texas has received the second largest number of Afghan refugees (4,400) with 2,200 being brought to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Of the 450 refugees repatriating in Fort Worth, 260 are under the age of 18 and half of those children are under the age of five," a news release read. "The families are comprised of adult males that assisted the United States military forces in Afghanistan during the Global War on Terror. They are repatriating in Fort Worth through the assistance of multiple government agencies and nonprofits."

Along with the stair climb, the fire department helped Tarrant County Public Health vaccinate more than 100 children so they can enroll in school.

“The Fort Worth Fire Department is proud to stand in support of families that provided so much support to our United States military,” said Fire Chief Jim Davis in the release. “We welcome them to our Fort Worth community and appreciate their contributions to keep our armed service members safe while in their home country.”

The stair climb at Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex will raise money for the three agencies that are helping provide clothing, food, hygiene products, diapers, household items and other necessities.

Refugee Services of Texas (RST), Catholic Charities and World Relief-North Texas are assisting with the relocation and repatriation of these families. In addition to the Afghan refugees, these agencies are assisting other groups and are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

If you would like to financially contribute to this cause, please visit the links below.

Refugee Services of Texas (RST): Donate Here

Catholic Charities Refugee Services: Donate Here

World Relief North Texas: Donate Here

Amazon Shopping List: Visit Here