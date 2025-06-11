Fort Worth chef celebrates 25 years of urban Western cuisine

Tim Love opened his famed Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in June 2000 and built a culinary empire.

Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Tim Love celebrated a milestone this week. It's been 25 years since June 2000, when he opened his signature restaurant, The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, in the city's Stockyards National Historic District.

"What really is special is the people. My team, especially the hundreds and hundreds of employees that worked at Lonesome Dove over 25 years, and those that have made time here and those who made short time, here all had an impact on what this place is, and what shaped Lonesome Dove, and then along with the guests, and this place has evolved over time through many national and world events as we know, and I'm just really happy I can stand here to talk about it today," Love said.

The restaurant marked the milestone with a 25-course dinner back in May, but Monday, June 9, was the official anniversary, and it came with special recognition from Mayor Mattie Parker.

"Whereas Lonesome Dove's 25th anniversary not only honors the restaurant's legacy but also celebrates the vibrant Fort Worth community and the remarkable growth of the Fort Worth Stockyards, contributing to its evolution into a dynamic and thriving district. Now, therefore, I, Mattie Parker, mayor of Fort Worth, do hereby proclaim June 9th as Lonesome Dove Bistro Day in recognition of the 25th," Parker said as she read from the official city document.

Parker told the crowd gathered on the patio of Lonesome Dove about her interactions with Love over the years.

"One of the first phone calls I usually get, other than from your chief of police or from a fire chief who's dealing with an emergency, is someone like Tim, who says, 'How many first responders you're gonna have? I'll be down there in 20 minutes to feed all of them.' He does it without anybody asking him to do so," she said. "He's also the first one you want to call when you travel on behalf of the city, whether it's domestic or international. You think of Tim and his brand to really represent what Fort Worth is all about. We're standing in this place that did not look like this 25-plus years ago. The Stockyards didn't look like this, and there are a few people, Tim, on maybe one hand, I can name who were true trailblazers. I hope that you're proud of what you've accomplished, Tim. I know the city of Fort Worth is as well."

Love's restaurant on North Main Street opened with a menu of steaks, seafood, and wild game. It went on to earn widespread acclaim, including a 4.5-star rating from The Dallas Morning News and a Zagat rating of 28, the highest in Texas, and ranked among the top 50 in the U.S.

In 2003, Love made history as the first Fort Worth chef to cook at the prestigious James Beard House. In a bold and adventurous move, he embarked on the Lonesome Dove Trail Drive, a 1,500-mile journey from Fort Worth to New York on American Paint Horses. Along the way, Love and his team visited eight cities, sourcing fresh, local ingredients for the final meal. The journey earned widespread attention, culminating in an appearance on The Today Show—the first time a Fort Worth chef had been featured on the program.

He's since been on cooking shows, opened more restaurants, a live music venue, and co-founded the Austin Food and Wine Festival. Love has built a culinary empire with 14 properties and more than 800 employees including Lonesome Dove Bistro locations in Austin and Knoxville, Tennesse and restaurants named after after family members: Queenie's Steakhouse in Denton shares the name of his mother; Stewart’s Croquet Club & Cocktails is named for his father; Italian restaurant Gemelle is named after his twin daughters; Catarina's is for his late sister; and Tannahill's Tavern & Music Halli is named after his son.

And there's The Love Collection with clothes for men and women, kitchen essentials, and a new signature scarf will soon debut from artist Katie Murray and Wild Silks.

As Love accepted the mayor's proclamation Monday evening and celebrated with family and friends, he reflected on how it all began.

"You know, I wouldn't say the odds were against us 'cause I never think that about myself, but I think that, you know, doing this style of restaurant in this place was kind of like, 'You just shouldn't do it,' but at the same time, when you come down here and feel the soul of this neighborhood and what it represents in this city, and it also reminds me how great this city has been to me,' Love said.

Twenty-five years after its opening, only two items remain from the original menu.

The garlic-stuffed tenderloin is the epitome of what Lonesome Dove is: very food-forward but also rooted in Fort Worth. Steak at the center of the plate with a little bit of fancy stuff underneath and just a wonderfully beautiful dish, and it plays really well, still playing well today," Love said.

The other mainstay is the Tuaca Cappuccino Flan "because I made it in the kitchen before I even had a kitchen."

Love says food, service, and location are all factors in success, but the restaurant business is built around people.

"We want to be places where we have heart, where we have people, where people understand what the heart and soul behind the food and restaurant is," he said. "And, you know, after 25 years, Lonesome Dove definitely has its soul. It has its people who want to be here for so many different reasons and so many celebrations. And with my team, like so many houses that were purchased by the team and so many babies that were born through the people who have worked for me and so many boots have been made and like all these cool things and when you have a business that provides that kind of thing for people, it's where it really grows and makes something special happen."

"Everything I have in my my life career was built from the 50 seats right here at Lonesome Dove, and so I it will always have, not a special place in my heart, but a piece of it, and it's just really special to be here to celebrate 25 years in such a wonderful city," Love told NBC5.