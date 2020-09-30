Former Library Director Closes the Books on 40-Year Career

It's a milestone day for the city of Fort Worth, and it brings something good for a woman dedicated to literacy.

“One of the girls in the retirement office said, you cannot work one day in October. You have to finish up on September 30,” joked Gleniece Robinson, who will retire Wednesday after a 40-year career in public service in public libraries and literacy.

She worked first in the Dallas Public Library, then in 1999 became the public library director in Fort Worth.

Robinson retired the first time in 2017 but the city asked her to move from the library to city hall to become the director of education strategies to create a role for the City of Fort Worth in support of public education, specifically grade-level reading.

And in that’s space where Robinson wants to stay after retirement.

“The citywide goal in Fort Worth is that by 2025, 100% of children in third grade will be reading at third-grade level. And I intend to work just as hard, even harder than I have the last few years, to make that goal a success. We have got be able to have our children reading so that they can be successful and we have a good economy and a great quality of life for all of us,” Robinson said.

Robinson grew up in the ‘60s in Alabama and was not allowed to access a public library, yet it did not stop her. She went on to earn a master's degree and a doctorate in library science from the University of Michigan.

And it’s in libraries and giving people access to information where Robinson found her calling and where her impact will last through generations of readers.

A news release detailed the following:

“Under her leadership, the Library conducted its first master plan in 2003, which focused on services. The plan resulted in a new automation system, new computers for staff and the public and an increase in the materials budget. Other changes included improved marketing of the collection by moving adult popular titles from the basement to the ground floor, which led to an increase in materials borrowed. The master plan was updated in 2011 using data that focused on customer behaviors. The updated plan also included a look at facilities and recommended smaller community libraries, joint city facilities and locations in shopping centers and malls. Under Robinson’s leadership, new libraries were included in the 2004, 2014 and 2018 bond elections.”