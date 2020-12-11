Former Dallas Star Thanks Healthcare Heroes at Children's Health

Former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco recently thanked the healthcare heroes at Children’s Health for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Turco virtually visited with several members of the staff at the hospital to show his appreciation.

“I just wanted to get the chance to talk to them and let them know we are genuinely thinking about them during these hard times,” Turco said in an interview with NBC 5. “I wanted them to know how much we appreciate them. They are risking their lives every day.”

Turco, who is now the President of the Dallas Stars Foundation, said one of the great joys of being part of the team is visiting with the patients and staff at the hospital, but since that’s not safe this year, this was the next best thing.

Turco’s virtual visit came during Children’s Health Season of Giving. It’s a time when the nonprofit asks for community support to round out the year. The Season of Giving culminates with the Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2020 Fireworks Show. That show can be seen on NBC 5 during our Lone Star NYE 2021 special. Children’s Health will be the event’s charitable beneficiary this year.