Former Dallas ISD Mom Helps Raise Thousands for College Scholarships

A former Dallas Independent School District parent’s mission to help students in their future was a big success.

Belinda Williams and other members of the Skyline High School Parent Teacher Student Association needed a way to raise money for scholarships during the pandemic. The usual fundraisers just weren’t possible.

Back in November, NBC 5 interviewed Williams, who said they decided that a socially-distant shoe drive, through Funds2Orgs was the way to go.

“We reached our goal of 100 bags of shoes, with 25 pairs in each bag. That’s 2,500 pairs of shoes that were donated from people all over the DFW metroplex,” Williams said. “Skyline HS PTSA will receive a check totaling $3,000. Any senior at Skyline who is a PTSA member will be eligible to submit a PTSA scholarship application. Our Scholarship Committee will review the applications and pick three students who will receive $1,000 each. It may seem like a small amount, but our students look forward to any amount that we are able to help with their expenses.”

The partnership with Funds2Orgs is two-fold.

“They take those shoes to underdeveloped countries like Haiti and they allow those people to set up their own businesses to sell those shoes and make money,” Williams said.