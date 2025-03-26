Fishing trip for female vets brings healing and connections

A weekend on the lake with like-minded women brought something good for those who've served our country.

They celebrated Women's History Month in a tribute to healing with fly fishing. Patriot Anglers hosted its first all-female veterans outing of the year last weekend. Five veterans spent time learning to fish, catching a few, and connecting.

"These ladies need this, so many do not feel validated in their time of service, be it PTSD, MST (military sexual trauma) or injuries, and being with a group of women who are there building each other up, and supporting them with similar stories is so rewarding and validating for us and for them," wrote Amy Brown in an email to NBC5. She is the Director of Female Activities for the North Texas-based nonprofit.

Patriot Anglers was founded in Lake Dallas in 2013 on the belief that nature and the calming rhythm of casting a line can provide solace and healing to empower and uplift those who have served this country. It added a women's program in 2014. The nonprofit covers all costs. Volunteers guide the veterans.

Brown and Lyndsey Reese are veterans turned volunteers who lead the women's outings. They both know the healing and validation that come through laughing, crying, and talking about experiences only these women know.

"As female veterans ourselves, Lyndsay and I understand the need to make this a safe environment for these women, and it has become a deep rooted passion for us, no matter if it is from cooking one of the meals for them, or just an ear to listen to them- they come as a participant, and leave as part of a forever family," Brown said.

Brown says one of the most memorable moments was the reunion of two Desert Storm veterans who'd not connected in 30 years. The women started talking and realized they'd run into each other overseas.

"With females making up less than 10% of our veterans,it is crucial to have an outlet and more accessible therapy for mental health with our females (and our males) The Female team is devoted to making sure the females feel safe, in a female only participant atmosphere, with small groups, where bonding and continued sisterhood can grow," she said.

Brown says the program is 100% volunteer. Sponsors and donations pick up all costs for veterans and first responders. Events happen from Angel Fire New Mexico, to Broken Bow Oklahoma, to areas in Texas.

"These trips are designed to use fly-fishing as a therapy to not only create a new hobby, but a sense of hope again, with the camaraderie and support that only those first responders and veterans can understand," she wrote.

