Fancy Meal Luncheon celebrates 30 years supporting college-bound Fort Worth students

A program that helps high-achieving students find success in college recently celebrated 30 years of doing that good work with a fancy meal.

The Fancy Meal Luncheon helps fund Breakthrough Fort Worth, a program for at-promise students on a six-year path to college.

The event this year celebrated three decades of collaboration among the national Breakthrough Collaborative, Fort Worth Country Day (which hosts the program), and Fort Worth ISD.

Students in the program are recruited as sixth graders and start the next year. From middle school through high school, 80 students get support and guidance in building academic confidence, leadership skills and help to navigate the college admission process. They're also encouraged to consider a career in education.

The 2023 Fancy Meal Luncheon raised more than $80,000 to fund the program.

Breakthrough Fort Worth (BTFW) is an affiliate of the nationwide Breakthrough Collaborative. Fort Worth Country Day signed on as the host site in 1992 and launched its first summer session in 1993 as Summerbridge, a summer-only program serving 40 students, grades 7-8.

In 2008, Breakthrough became a year-round program and began its growth to a six-year program for students through grades 7-12.

Today, BTFW serves more than 300 students, volunteers, and teachers, annually recruiting 80 new seventh-graders from 41 middle schools throughout the FWISD and surrounding areas. It is one of only three sites in Texas and the longest-running program in the state.