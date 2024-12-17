Family celebrates Fort Worth couple's 75-year marriage

A family reunion, a love story, and a 75-year marriage all add up to something good for a family in Fort Worth.

Jennifer Trevino reached out to NBC5 to tell us about her grandparents and their special love story. Trevino is Pauline and Ramon Pereda's oldest granddaughter and her mom Anita Craig is their oldest daughter.

Here's the story Anita shared:

Pauline Lopez's family lived in Greenfield, California. Ramon Pereda moved from Los Angeles in 1948 to live with his older sister Herminia and her family. Pauline's family lived across the street from Ramon's sister. Pauline's brothers became friends with Ramon and soon Pauline and Ramon began talking on their walks to school when Pauline was 15 and Ramon was almost 18. Their families worked in the fields harvesting tomatoes, corn, peaches, apricots, lettuce, and other vegetables and during the summer Ramon & Pauline worked in the fields too.

They married in 1949 and moved from Greenfield to Los Angeles after their third child was born. Ramon worked as a machine operator and was promoted to foreman and supervisor during his time at Modern Plastics from 1952 until 1979. He worked the graveyard shift, and swing shift, and finally switched to days. Pauline also worked the graveyard shift for a short time at Modern Plastics. She was a full-time homemaker but also did babysitting for other relatives who had jobs and needed daycare for their children. They moved to Cudahy, CA when they bought their home. Pauline worked at the elementary school cafeteria while the two youngest children attended school there.

They moved in 1980 to Arlington, Texas where they made their home for 30-plus years. Ramon worked at PFS in Irving, TX servicing paint guns and equipment until he retired in 1992. Pauline worked part-time at KMart for a short time and at a thrift store. She also volunteered at their church.

They have lived in Fort Worth, Texas since 2011, right next door to their son and daughter-in-law in the Fairmount neighborhood. They enjoy word find puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and watching their favorite TV programs together. Ramon loves watching baseball and football games as well as Western TV shows. Pauline also enjoys crocheting and quilting. In their younger years, they loved to go out dancing and even took dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studios.

They are the proud parents of 8 children, 26 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, AND 3 great, great-grandchildren!