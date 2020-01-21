Fallen Grand Prairie Officer Memorialized

A fallen Grand Prairie police officer is being remembered in a way that could inspire other officers for years to come.

Officer AJ Castaneda was killed in June of 2019 while working traffic enforcement. Now, the Grand Prairie Police Department has renamed an academy classroom in his honor.

The department hopes countless cadets will learn what it means to “Be like AJ.”

Police say this is just a part of their efforts to continually memorialize the 38-year-old officer.

Other Grand Prairie officers who have been killed in the line of duty also have rooms dedicated in their memories.