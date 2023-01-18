something good

Event to Kickoff A Year of Kindness

Kids from Corey Academy in Arlington ISD will perform original song It's Time to Be Kind

By Deborah Ferguson

Something good will happen in the Arlington ISD on Tuesday, and the hope is that impact of it will be felt for the entire year.

The district along with The Kindness Campaign will host A Year of Kindness Kickoff.

According to an email sent to NBC5, "free and open to the public (even those out of the district), the event will feature a live performance by Corey Academy students as they showcase their KindMusic™ song - It’s Time to Be Kind.

Students at the Corey Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language wrote the lyrics, worked with a songwriter and released It's Time to Be Kind on Spotify.

It all started at Corey Academy during Kindness Week back in February 2022. The PTA along with parent Lindsay Whittenberg brought the Kind Mirror to campus. Students, teachers and staff looked at themselves in the mirror to help build and boost positive self esteem morale and to create a kinder campus.

The music video It's Time to Be Kind followed.

Since then, Whittenberg and the Austin-based nonprofit The Kindness Campaign have taught dozens of parents, teachers and other adults how to take the life-changing experience to their schools.

The free event Tuesday night will kick off A Year of Kindness training events that will start in February - Kindness Month. All are welcome but registration is required.

A Year of Kindness Kickoff

Wed Jan 18 2023 at 6:30 pm

Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 900 E. Sanford

