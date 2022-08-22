something good

Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology

After many years and different career paths, Margarita Trevino prepares to enter the legal field

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment.

Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday.

Earning that diploma has always been in the back in her mind. As a child, she wanted to study or work in law.
Life took her in other directions. She went into cosmetology after high school, then became a mom.

When the pandemic hit, Trevino created a bucket list and reached back to that dream about going to college to get into the legal field.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Now after more than 35 years in cosmetology, two kids raised and now a grandmother, Trevino has her paralegal certificate and hopes to enroll next semester to get her associates of applied science.

Her daughter Nataly tells us, "I'm so proud of her. She set her mind on something and did not let anything hold her back. She is one of the strongest people I know."

Let us know when you see something good. Send pictures and information to isee@nbcdfw.com.

This article tagged under:

something goodEulessWake Up to Something Goodlaw degree
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us