Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology

When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment.

Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday.

Earning that diploma has always been in the back in her mind. As a child, she wanted to study or work in law.

Life took her in other directions. She went into cosmetology after high school, then became a mom.

When the pandemic hit, Trevino created a bucket list and reached back to that dream about going to college to get into the legal field.

Now after more than 35 years in cosmetology, two kids raised and now a grandmother, Trevino has her paralegal certificate and hopes to enroll next semester to get her associates of applied science.

Her daughter Nataly tells us, "I'm so proud of her. She set her mind on something and did not let anything hold her back. She is one of the strongest people I know."

