Million-dollar event boosts work in early childhood education

A nonprofit whose mission is to boost learning environments for children in North Texas celebrated a record-breaking night.

Educational First Steps (EFS) achieved a historic milestone at its 2025 Annual Gala on Feb. 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, raising more than $1 million to expand high-quality early childhood education across North Texas.

The nonprofit credits gala co-chairs Kim Korenvaes Stein and Rochelle Gores for the vision that led to unprecedented support for an organization that empowers early childhood educators and childcare centers.

The night featured an exclusive moderated conversation with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

Ken Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, quizzed the former first couple about about leadership, education and the critical role of early learning.

“We are incredibly grateful to our gala chairs, sponsors, and generous supporters who believe in the power of early learning,” said Dominique McCain, EFS President and CEO in a news release. “The extraordinary conversation with President and Mrs. Bush truly underscored why this work is so important—ensuring every child, regardless of zip code, has access to quality early education.”

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk served as honorary chairs of a milestone million-dollar night.