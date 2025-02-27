something good

East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band offers free concerts, scholarships

By Evan Anderson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Free concerts for all ages across DFW, all while giving scholarships to high school seniors! That’s the mission of the East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band.

The EFWCJB just celebrated 10 years as an ensemble, and that was celebrated at this year’s big jazz concert at Jean McClung Middle School in Fort Worth.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The all-volunteer organization awarded $8,000 in high school scholarships last year.

This year, they want to meet or double that amount.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

You can help them reach that goal! Click here to find out more .

The nonprofit hopes to see you at their next performance on April 5th at the EFWCJBBig Band Scholarship Dinner and Dance, where all proceeds benefit their scholarship program.

Our thanks to the band's esteemed director, Kathy Bernal for sharing Something Good with NBC 5 Today.

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us