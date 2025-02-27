East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band offers free concerts, scholarships

Free concerts for all ages across DFW, all while giving scholarships to high school seniors! That’s the mission of the East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band.

The EFWCJB just celebrated 10 years as an ensemble, and that was celebrated at this year’s big jazz concert at Jean McClung Middle School in Fort Worth.

The all-volunteer organization awarded $8,000 in high school scholarships last year.

This year, they want to meet or double that amount.

You can help them reach that goal! Click here to find out more .

The nonprofit hopes to see you at their next performance on April 5th at the EFWCJBBig Band Scholarship Dinner and Dance, where all proceeds benefit their scholarship program.

Our thanks to the band's esteemed director, Kathy Bernal for sharing Something Good with NBC 5 Today.