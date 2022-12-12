East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.

Long-time resident Willie Hill planted the first seeds and tended to the Dolphin Heights Community Garden until he passed away in 2019 at the age of 93.

Neighbors and volunteers stepped in to help his wife Anna Hill, affectionately known as the Mayor of Dolphin Heights, keep it up.

The nonprofit buildingcommunityWORKSHOP had another idea: Build a cottage to host a gardener in residence who will tend the garden, organize volunteer efforts and education about healthy food production.

Donors stepped up to pay for the costs. The cottage is now in place. And the search is on to find the right gardener to help Mrs. Hill and her community continue to plant seeds of hope and health.

THE GARDENER IN RESIDENCE

Support the Dolphin Heights Neighborhood Association in the maintenance and upkeep of the Dolphin Heights Community Garden.

The gardener will receive reduced rent in exchange for regular garden care and community outreach.

Tend to the daily needs of the garden.

Offer educational opportunities on gardening and nutritious food for Dolphin Heights.

Support overall health outcomes in Dolphin Heights through increased access to and education on gardening and eating nutritious foods.

Part-time commitment in exchange for greatly reduced rent of $200/month (utilities not included) to live in the 288-square-foot garden cottage.

The resident will be required to get renters insurance. This will be a one-year commitment with a discussion at one year about the possibility of renewing for a second year. Selected candidates will have to do a background

check.

QUALIFICATIONS

Some past experience with gardening - for instance, a student who is studying agriculture, arborist, landscape, etc., or a retired master gardener.

Community-oriented

RESPONSIBILITIES

Watering

Pull weeds

Assess garden needs

Planting

Repotting

Picking vegetables - washing - bagging

Organize a volunteer day - 1x a quarter

Organize community days with grilling/food to learn about the garden - 1x quarter

Organizing volunteers/training volunteers

Organize giving food out to the community

Sell vegetables in addition to giving them away

The gardener is not expected to pay for any materials or supplies related to the garden, that is

the responsibility of the Dolphin Heights Neighborhood Association.

To apply, send an email to dhgardenerinresidence@gmail.com with answers to the following questions:

What is your past experience with gardening?

What is your past experience with community engagement?

What is your current availability to fulfill the described responsibilities?

Provide two personal and/or professional references

If you have a resume, please submit that as well.

An online info session about the residency will be held on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT, RSVP at dhgardenerinresidence@gmail.com.

Applications are due Jan. 1. Anticipated notification Feb. 1. Anticipated move-in March 1 (negotiable).