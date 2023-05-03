Donations Add Up for Nonprofit That Grants Wishes of Sick Children in Texas

Foodies and a seven-time Grammy winner stepped up to do something good for a nonprofit that grants wishes to children in Texas fighting life-threatening medical conditions.

A Wish with Wings hosted its annual fundraiser Butterfly Wishes, and country singer Randy Travis was there. A stroke in 2013 silenced the deep baritone voice that made him a legend, but he's still and out about in North Texas.

https://twitter.com/style_fw/status/1648500217946468353/photo/3

A few weeks ago, Travis was in Fort Worth at the charity event where he and his wife Mary offered to host a backyard dinner at their ranch in Cooke County benefitting A Wish with Wings. The 2023 event chairs and local musicians Jolie and Sonny Burgess will provide the entertainment.

It was one of two generous donations in April for the team that makes magical things happen for the sickest of kids and their families. For 40 years, the nonprofit has granted more than 1,700 wishes to Texas children fighting life-threatening medical conditions.

The mission got a second big show of support with a $76,000 check from Foodie Philanthropy. For one night only, patrons around Fort Worth are invited to join a Table of 10 at one of many participating restaurants. Foodie Philanthropy selects corporate and community leaders to serve as Table Hosts who encourage their friends, clients, and colleagues to dine with them. Funds from the table and seat purchases are then passed to that year’s Charity of Choice.

This year's beneficiary was A Wish with Wing. Executive Director Judy Youngs says the $76,000 was the largest amount ever raised by the foodies.